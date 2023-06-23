Left Menu

YouTube services back up for most users - Downdetector

(Recasts headline and paragraph 1, adds updated outage numbers in paragraphs 3-4) June 23 (Reuters) - User reports of outages at Alphabet Inc's YouTube and YouTube TV fell sharply early on Friday from a peak of over 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 11:28 IST
YouTube services back up for most users - Downdetector
Image Credit: Pixabay

(Recasts headline and paragraph 1, adds updated outage numbers in paragraphs 3-4) June 23 (Reuters) -

User reports of outages at Alphabet Inc's YouTube and YouTube TV fell sharply early on Friday from a peak of over 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed. YouTube did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the cause of the outage or its resolution.

Users reporting issues with YouTube dropped to 18 as of 1:25 am ET (05:25 GMT) from the peak of the disruption, Downdetector data showed. Outage reports on YouTube TV fell to just 2 at 1:30 am ET (05:30 GMT) after over 3000 users reported issues.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023