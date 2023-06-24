Left Menu

Honda Motor is recalling 1.3 million vehicles worldwide due to a potential issue with the rearview camera image, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday. Due to a faulty communication coaxial cable connector, the rearview camera image may not appear on the display. The recall includes 1.2 million U.S. vehicles, 88,000 in Canada and 16,000 in Mexico, Honda said.

Updated: 24-06-2023 03:57 IST
Honda recalling 1.3 mln vehicles worldwide for rear camera issue

Honda Motor is recalling 1.3 million vehicles worldwide due to a potential issue with the rearview camera image, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday. The recall covers some 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and 2019-2023 Passport vehicles. Due to a faulty communication coaxial cable connector, the rearview camera image may not appear on the display.

The recall includes 1.2 million U.S. vehicles, 88,000 in Canada and 16,000 in Mexico, Honda said. Honda previously extended the warranty to vehicles affected by the issue in 2021. The automaker said in a filing with NHTSA it has received 273,870 warranty claims related to the issue between May 2017 and June this year, and no reports of injuries or deaths related to the recall issue. Dealers will install an improved cable harness between the existing display audio and vehicle terminal connections and a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector to properly connect the audio display unit.

