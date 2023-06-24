Left Menu

US opens probe into Ford Explorer recalls over power loss reports

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 19:12 IST
US opens probe into Ford Explorer recalls over power loss reports

U.S. auto safety regulators said on Saturday they are investigating Ford Motor's prior recalls of 710,000 Explorer SUVs over power loss reports to determine if the fix is adequate.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the No. 2 U.S. automaker issued recalls in April 2022 and March on Ford Explorer SUVs from the 2020-2022 model years to address a rear axle horizontal mounting bolt that may fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect.

Ford's fix is to add a software update that automatically applies the electronic service parking brake to keep the vehicle from rolling away in the event of a driveshaft failure, the agency said, adding there is no remedy to address the failed rear axle horizontal mounting bolt "which is the basis of this safety issue and the cause of the impaired vehicle." NHTSA said it has received two complaints alleging a loss of power or transmission torque of the rear wheels in Explorer vehicles that had received the recall fix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023