SRAM & MRAM appoints Vaidyanathan Nateshan as group's President

UK-based conglomerate SRAM & MRAM has announced the appointment of Vaidyanathan Nateshan as the President of the Group.

Nateshan in his new role will provide strategic leadership and spearhead the company's growth initiatives across various verticals, a statement said.

As President of the Group, Nateshan will be responsible for driving the company's overall growth strategy, overseeing global operations, and enhancing customer engagement, it added. Prior to joining SRAM & MRAM, Nateshan held several senior executive positions at renowned multinational corporations, it said.

The UK-based SRAM & MRAM has interests in agricultural and agro‐food products, oil & gas products, hospitality, cyber security products, neural networks, and artificial intelligence.

The group last month announced a USD 100 million investment in Spicejet's cargo division SpiceXpress. The group in April this year also announced to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)