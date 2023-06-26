Nokia achieves new mmWave 5G download speed record

Nokia has achieved a new downlink speed record of over 2Gbps using millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) over a distance of 10.86 kilometres. The milestone was accomplished at the OuluZone test facility in Oulu, Finland, using Nokia's cutting-edge 5G extended range mmWave solution.

This download speed is the fastest recorded worldwide to date, showcasing the reach and connectivity speeds that 5G mmWave can deliver. It builds upon a previous world record set by Nokia in 2021.

"We just set a new speed record for extended range 5G mmWave. This demonstrates that mmWave solutions will be an essential building block for operators to efficiently deliver widespread, multi-gigabit 5G broadband coverage to their customers in urban, suburban, and rural areas, complementing sub-6 GHz spectrum assets. This is a substantial achievement that reflects how we are constantly innovating and evolving our 5G services and solutions," said Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Strategy and Technology at Nokia Mobile Networks.

The test leveraged Nokia's AirScale baseband and AirScale 24GHz (n258 band) mmWave radio, combined with the Nokia FastMile 5G PoC CPE (customer premises equipment). Utilizing eight component carriers (8CC) in the downlink, which aggregated 800MHz of mmWave spectrum, Nokia achieved an impressive top downlink speed of 2.1 Gbps and an uplink speed of 57.2 Mbps.

Nokia's mmWave radio portfolio comprises compact, high- and medium-power solutions that offer a wide range of deployment options. This flexibility ensures seamless service continuity across various environments, enabling operators to meet the diverse needs of their customers.

In a press release, Nokia said that its FastMile 5G PoC device used in these groundbreaking tests is currently undergoing trials with major operators worldwide. Its exceptional performance over long distances can be attributed to its high-gain 360° antenna (27dBi), which dynamically adapts to changing conditions, surmounting the challenges associated with mmWave deployments.

The achievement heralds a new era of connectivity, where groundbreaking technologies like mmWave will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide and enabling a truly connected world.