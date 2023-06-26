Left Menu

Nokia achieves new mmWave 5G download speed record

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:25 IST
Nokia achieves new mmWave 5G download speed record
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com)
  • Country:
  • Finland

Nokia has achieved a new downlink speed record of over 2Gbps using millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) over a distance of 10.86 kilometres. The milestone was accomplished at the OuluZone test facility in Oulu, Finland, using Nokia's cutting-edge 5G extended range mmWave solution.

This download speed is the fastest recorded worldwide to date, showcasing the reach and connectivity speeds that 5G mmWave can deliver. It builds upon a previous world record set by Nokia in 2021.

"We just set a new speed record for extended range 5G mmWave. This demonstrates that mmWave solutions will be an essential building block for operators to efficiently deliver widespread, multi-gigabit 5G broadband coverage to their customers in urban, suburban, and rural areas, complementing sub-6 GHz spectrum assets. This is a substantial achievement that reflects how we are constantly innovating and evolving our 5G services and solutions," said Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Strategy and Technology at Nokia Mobile Networks.

The test leveraged Nokia's AirScale baseband and AirScale 24GHz (n258 band) mmWave radio, combined with the Nokia FastMile 5G PoC CPE (customer premises equipment). Utilizing eight component carriers (8CC) in the downlink, which aggregated 800MHz of mmWave spectrum, Nokia achieved an impressive top downlink speed of 2.1 Gbps and an uplink speed of 57.2 Mbps.

Nokia's mmWave radio portfolio comprises compact, high- and medium-power solutions that offer a wide range of deployment options. This flexibility ensures seamless service continuity across various environments, enabling operators to meet the diverse needs of their customers.

In a press release, Nokia said that its FastMile 5G PoC device used in these groundbreaking tests is currently undergoing trials with major operators worldwide. Its exceptional performance over long distances can be attributed to its high-gain 360° antenna (27dBi), which dynamically adapts to changing conditions, surmounting the challenges associated with mmWave deployments.

The achievement heralds a new era of connectivity, where groundbreaking technologies like mmWave will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide and enabling a truly connected world.

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023