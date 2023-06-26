Left Menu

PedalStart launches programme for mentoring, raising funds for growth-stage startups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:40 IST
Startup accelerators' community PedalStart on Monday said it has launched a new programme aimed at providing mentorship, networking and seed funding to 10 growth-stage startups across the country.

The 'One-to-N' programme ''aims to empower these startups by providing them with valuable experiences and accelerating their execution along with fundraising'' during the initial nine months, the Gurugram-based founders' community said in a statement.

The initial three months will focus on structured learning, while the subsequent six months are dedicated to execution tracking. ''This allows the programme to gauge market acceptance of the startups' offerings/products and assess the founders' execution abilities,'' it said.

The mentors participating in the programme include a number of domain experts, venture capitalists (VCs) and founders linked to successful enterprises like Snapdeal, Times Internet, WaterBridge Ventures, Prime Venture Partners and others.

''This cohort will provide 10 startup founders a platform where they can network, learn and raise and reduce some friction from their journey. Founders will experience much empowered with a reduced expectation gap between founders and the VC ecosystem to cross at least their seed and Series A stage seamlessly,'' PedalStart co-founders Pal & Darolia said.

Out of more than 600 applications from pan-India, PedalStart will select only 10 potential startups for this cohort.

Additionally, selected startups will receive a direct investment of USD 100,000 (about Rs 82 lakh) from PedalStart, they said.

Mahendra Swarup, former MD & CEO of Times Internet and founder of Ankurit Capital, said, ''Cohort programmes like this are essential in the current era of emerging entrepreneurs. The One-to-N programme will undoubtedly empower imaginative individuals, enabling them to connect and gather momentum.''

