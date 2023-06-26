Technology can bridge geographical barriers in healthcare sector: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stressed the role of technology in bridging geographical barriers for delivering healthcare services to people in remote areas. He urged the medical community to take advantage of technological solutions for meeting the requirements of their patients. Sarma was speaking at a programme to mark the launch of six new projects in the healthcare sector in the state. ''In a country like India with its large geographical expanse, it is not possible to have hospitals in all remote places or hamlets. We are trying to deliver healthcare at the doorsteps of the citizens. But in the meantime, technology is the only solution,'' he said. ''I urge the medical community to take advantage of technology in reaching out to their patients,'' the chief minister added.

He maintained that ''geographical remoteness and lack of motivation'' were major reasons for hospitals and doctors in certain parts of the state not performing according to their capability.

But that ''gap in performance is being bridged now'' and those involved in the healthcare sector are now improving their performance, he added.

The CM also stressed the need for modern equipment in hospitals and their maintenance, besides trained personnel to operate those.

He indicated that companies that provide equipment but delay in repair or maintenance later may end by not getting any orders from the state government in the future.

Among the projects launched at the programme was '10-bed ICU project', under which 365 tech-enabled ICU beds in 23 districts hospitals and sub-divisional civil hospitals in 21 districts have been set up.

It has been implemented in the PPP mode by National Health Mission, Assam, eGov Foundation and Karuna Trust.

A National Emergency Life Support Skill Centre at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with five modern skill stations for training of faculty, staff and students in advanced emergency life support skills was also launched.

A multidisciplinary research unit, 32 slice CT scan machines and molecular oncology laboratory, State Cancer Institute, all at GMCH, were also dedicated to the people.

An asset management portal, designed by NIC, Assam, for all medical colleges, to aid in tracking and maintaining all medical assets and enhance productivity, was also launched at the programme.

