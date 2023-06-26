Left Menu

Infosys bags USD 454 mn deal from Danske Bank; to acquire bank's IT centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:38 IST
Infosys bags USD 454 mn deal from Danske Bank; to acquire bank's IT centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT major Infosys has bagged a digital transformation deal from Denmark-based Danske Bank estimated to be around USD 454 million for five years, the company said on Monday.

As part of the strategic collaboration with Danske Bank, Infosys will acquire Danske Bank's IT centre in India, which employs 1400 digitally skilled professionals ''Danske Bank, a leading Nordic bank, has selected Infosys as Strategic Partner to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale. This collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions,'' Infosys said.

Nordics is a strategic market for Infosys and this collaboration further enhances our commitment to the region.

''The estimated deal value is USD 454 million for a period of 5 years with an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times,'' the company said.

Infosys said that it will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Danske Bank's IT centre in India in an all-cash deal for about Rs 16 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

''We expect the transactions to be completed before the second quarter of the financial year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions,'' Infosys said in the filing.

Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said the company's rich experience in financial services transformation to work for Danske Bank and help the bank accelerate its strategic growth agenda.

''Infosys will collaborate with Danske Bank to strengthen their core business with greater digital, cloud and data capabilities. This will help Danske Bank create more value for their customers using powerful advances in AI, including generative AI,'' Parekh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023