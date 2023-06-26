LTTS partners BSNL for private 5G network deployment

Left Menu

IT company LT Technology Services on Monday said it has partnered with state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited BSNL for the deployment of private 5G network for enterprise customers. According to the agreement framework signed by both companies, the spectrum will be provided by BSNL using both PLMN public land mobile network and isolated allotment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:09 IST
IT company L&T Technology Services on Monday said it has partnered with state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the deployment of private 5G network for enterprise customers. According to the agreement framework signed by both companies, the spectrum will be provided by BSNL using both PLMN (public land mobile network) and isolated allotment. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) will anchor the private network requirements by deploying equipment, applications, servers, technology and software, and core for the integration of devices and sensors within the customer's ecosystem, the IT firm said in a statement.

''This partnership marks LTTS' foray into the 5G private network space, with LTTS assuming the role of a master system integrator for customers, offering choice of technologies, equipment and use case buildout, while BSNL will be the official network provider,'' the statement said.

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

