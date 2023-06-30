Left Menu

Google Chat users can now see read receipts for group direct messages

Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has introduced read receipts for group direct messages in Google Chat - a highly requested feature that allows you to quickly identify if other members of a group have read your latest message within a Chat stream.

This feature will be particularly beneficial for users who heavily rely on Google Chat for immediate communication with colleagues but struggle to keep up with the influx of messages throughout the day. By knowing which colleagues have read their messages, users can better manage their expectations for responses and facilitate more efficient communication.

"Whether you're waiting for a colleague to read your message or you want to ensure high visibility of a topic in a group direct message, we hope this highly requested feature helps you communicate more effectively in Chat," Google wrote in a post.

To ensure optimal usability, read receipts will only be visible in Chats of 20 people or less and will not be displayed in spaces. There is no admin control or end-user setting for this feature.

The rollout of read receipts will be gradual for both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains, spanning up to 15 days for feature visibility. The process will commence on June 29, 2023, allowing users to gradually experience and adapt to the new functionality.

Read receipts in group direct messages are available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

