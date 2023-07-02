Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 02:28 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Robot takes podium as orchestra conductor in Seoul

An android robot, EveR 6, took the conductor's podium in Seoul on Friday evening to lead a performance by South Korea's national orchestra, marking the first such attempt in the country. The two-armed robot, designed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology, made its debut at the National Theater of Korea, leading musicians in the country's national orchestra.

