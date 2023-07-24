Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as investors chase bargains outside tech

All eyes will be on Microsoft, Google-owner Alphabet and Meta Platforms this week, whose earnings will show whether their stocks justify sky-high valuations. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has rallied 34% so far this year, outperforming its peers as rate-sensitive megacap growth companies rose on optimism about an end to the Fed's tightening cycle and artificial intelligence.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:56 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as investors chase bargains outside tech
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Monday as investors bet on sectors beyond technology in a week filled with earnings reports and a Federal Reserve meeting. All eyes will be on Microsoft, Google-owner Alphabet and Meta Platforms this week, whose earnings will show whether their stocks justify sky-high valuations.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has rallied 34% so far this year, outperforming its peers as rate-sensitive megacap growth companies rose on optimism about an end to the Fed's tightening cycle and artificial intelligence. The Nasdaq lagged other major indexes as investors looked to non-tech stocks for bargains.

"What you're seeing now is people broadening the breadth of the market," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. "People are starting to maybe take some profits and invest in other parts of the markets that they might see a little bit better bargain." Helping the Dow notch its longest winning streak in over six years, Chevron gained 2.73% as the oil giant posted upbeat preliminary quarterly earnings over the weekend.

As of Friday, second-quarter earnings are expected to decline by 7.9%, according to Refinitiv data. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its policy-making meeting on Wednesday.

A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect this to be the last hike of the current tightening cycle, after data this month showed signs of disinflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.39 points, or 0.58%, to 35,431.08, the S&P 500 gained 20.72 points, or 0.46%, to 4,557.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.99 points, or 0.17%, to 14,056.79.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose, led by a 2.28% gain in energy stocks. Toymaker Mattel rose 1.99% as the "Barbie" movie set a record as the biggest domestic debut of 2023.

AMC Entertainment jumped 36.05% after a judge blocked the theater chain's stock conversion plan that risked diluting investors' holdings in the company. AMC's preferred shares fell 2.72%. Exchange operator Nasdaq trimmed the weight of a handful of companies that make up close to half of the Nasdaq 100 to address "over-concentration" in the benchmark.

Meanwhile, business activity slowed to a five-month low in July, dragged down by decelerating service-sector growth, a survey showed. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.87-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 47 new highs and 76 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023