Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson has entered into a strategic partnership with Intel to manufacture future custom 5G SoCs on the chip maker's 18A process node.

Intel's 18A is the most advanced node on the company's five-nodes-in-four-years roadmap. By leveraging this advanced process and manufacturing technology, Ericsson aims to produce more efficient and powerful 5G SoCs, aligning with its long-term strategy for a resilient and sustainable supply chain.

"Ericsson has a long history of close collaboration with Intel, and we are pleased to expand this further as we utilize Intel to manufacture our future custom 5G SoCs on their 18A process node, which is in line with Ericsson’s long-term strategy for a more resilient and sustainable supply chain," said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.

The two companies will also expand their partnership to optimize 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost for Ericsson's Cloud RAN (radio access network) solutions in order to empower communications service providers with increased network capacity, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced flexibility and scalability.

"As our work together evolves, this is a significant milestone with Ericsson to partner broadly on their next-generation optimized 5G infrastructure. This agreement exemplifies our shared vision to innovate and transform network connectivity, and it reinforces the growing customer confidence in our process and manufacturing technology," said Sachin Katti, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Network and Edge group, Intel.

As 5G technology continues to evolve, strategic partnerships like the one between Ericsson and Intel will play a crucial role in driving innovation