The Revolutionary #SuperIsHere Campaign Unveils Angel One's Smart Investing Super App

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • #SuperIsHere Campaign is a versatile, multi-channel campaign designed to engage diverse audiences across geographies.

• Angel One embraced digital-first approaches to kickstart a comprehensive, technology-driven marketing campaign.

• The campaign showcases the power of Super App through influencers, creative social media posts, AR filters, QR integration and Twitter hashtag • The campaign strongly emphasizes the product philosophy of an all-new super app tailored for young investors embarking on their investment journey. Angel One Ltd. (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited), India's most trusted Fintech company, has launched the #SuperIsHere campaign. It is an AI-powered campaign that aims to encourage and empower billions across the nation to leverage the power of data and technology in their wealth-creation journey with the Angel One Super App. It also highlights the unique and unmissable features of the Super App, such as speed, security and reliable experience.

The #SuperIsHere campaign, driven by one of the renowned Swedish director Anders Forsman, enlightens investors, traders, and intenders that the Super App platform is now available for the diverse investment journey. The super app is built with customer centricity in mind, which is the reason the brand is trusted by 1.5 crore Indians. Through influencer partnerships, social media posts, business channels, news channels, Google, Meta advertisements, OTTs etc, this tech-powered campaign communicates how GenZ and Millennials can leverage the Super App for a customized and simplified investment experience. To bring the SuperApp experience live in Tier 2, Tier 3 and beyond cities, the company has also planned activation programs at a large scale.

Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd., said, "Our mission is to empower every Indian investor through Angel One Super App, delivering a seamless and technologically advanced experience for investing and trading at all levels. We have utilized extensive data to comprehend client needs, enabling us to tailor curated journeys within the app. Through the #SuperIsHere campaign, we showcase the advantages of the Angel One Super App, aiming to attract more clients and expand into underpenetrated markets, thereby fostering organic growth." Mr. Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director of Angel One Ltd., said, "We completed 100% rollout of the Super App earlier this year. It has been built with deep understanding of how mobile apps are integral to our lives, and investors and traders are no different. #SuperIsHere campaign would create pan India awareness and appeal for our SuperApp." A one-stop shop that offers online trading & investing, direct mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds, NCDs and more, the Angel One Super App caters to clients including intenders, traders and investors. It ensures frictionless account opening and one-click bank updation. On opening the account, clients get a personalized home page, providing access to everything with a single tap, faster charting and order placement coupled with the highest level of transparency with charges displayed upfront. They can access data in offline mode for P&L, Funds and Order status basis last synced.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_NFldkRX2k About Angel One Ltd.

Angel One Limited, (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited), (NSE: ANGELONE, BSE: 543235) is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through (i) online and digital platforms and (ii) network of Authorized Persons.

Angel One Ltd. extensively uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science to create a superior digital experience. The company has built a host of digital properties like Angel One Mobile App, 'ARQ Prime' a rule-based recommendation engine, 'SmartAPI' a free-to-integrate API platform, 'Smart Money' an investor education platform, 'SmartStore' a marketplace for fintech products, learning platform and social forums for over 15 million clients.

