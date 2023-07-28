India signs MoU with Papua New Guinea on sharing INDIA STACK

The first Global DPI Summit was organised by Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) on June 12-13, 2023 in Pune, Maharashtra. The Summit was attended by over 250 delegates in-person, out of which, there were around 150 foreign delegates from 50 countries. More than 2,000 persons attended virtually.

As a follow-up to the summit, Meityof the Republic of India and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) of the Papua New Guinea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing INDIA STACK i.e., successful digital solutions implemented at population scale in New Delhi today.

In the MoU signing ceremony, the Indian side was led by Mr. Abhishek Singh, President & CEO, National eGovernance Division, MeitY. He was joined by Mr. Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY and senior officials from Ministry of External Affairs and National E-Governance Division.

Mr. Steven Matainaho, Secretary, (MICT) led the Government of Papua New Guinea. He was joined by Mr. Noel Colin Awiroweng Mobiha, Board Chairman, National ICT Authority, Mr. Joseph Ealedona and other senior officials. Mr. Paulias Korni, High Commissioner for Papa New Guinea High Commission also graced the occasion.

During the event, the crucial digital transformational aspects such as Digital Public Infrastructure, Digital Identity, Digital Payment, Data Exchange, Data Governance and Data Protection Policies, internet, and mobile connectivity, etc were discussed. It is envisaged that MoU will help build the capacities and result in sharing and implementation of population scale Digital Public Infrastructure and Transformational Platforms/projects for improving ease of living and enhancing efficiency and transparency in the governance.

(With Inputs from PIB)