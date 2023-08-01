Modicare Limited Introduces Personalised Wellness Solutions Under its Well Sci-Vedic Range

Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct-selling companies committed to providing you with #GoodHealthInYourHands, announces the launch of tailor-made Sci-Vedic products personalised for Men and Women under its 'Well' range. Dedicated to providing comprehensive nutrition, health, and wellness offerings, Modicare continues to expand its product portfolio to cater to the diverse needs of individuals pursuing a healthy lifestyle.

Modicare is proud to introduce the latest additions to the 'Well' range, leveraging the best of Ayurveda and Science. Well Multivitamin Multimineral Women & Well Multivitamin Multimineral Men are tailor-made formulations that help meet the unique nutritional needs of women & men, and Well Cranberry + D-Mannose, a balanced formulation for maintaining urinary tract health in women.

Well Cranberry + D-Mannose Tablets offer a powerful blend of two essential ingredients that support urological health and help combat Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). UTIs are one of the most frequent clinical bacterial infections in women. Around 50%–60% of women will develop UTIs in their lifetimes. Priced at MRP of Rs. 1199/-, the Well Cranberry + D-Mannose Tablets, with the benefits of Cranberry & D-Mannose that support Urinary Tract health and help reduce the risk of UTI in women. With its potent antioxidant properties, Cranberry not only aids in maintaining healthy kidneys and bladder but also helps to avoid the adhesion of UTI-causing agents to the urinary tract. Working in tandem, D-Mannose helps promote the growth of healthy bacteria, thereby reducing the risk of future infections.

Multivitamin Multimineral for Women is a tailor-made product catering to the daily nutritional needs of women to keep them fit and active. This potent blend comprises 30 essential nutrients including 12 Vitamins, 11 Minerals, 4 Herbal Extracts, and 3 Amino Acids & Antioxidants that work harmoniously to help strengthen the immune system, enhance energy levels, and combat stress & fatigue. Enriched with antioxidants and herbal extracts, this formulation offers many health benefits that help promote healthy hair, nails, and skin while providing vital mental and bone health support. With a comprehensive mix of Multivitamins Multiminerals, it is a viable option for women seeking to maintain energy levels and supports an active lifestyle. Priced at MRP of Rs. 999/-, it contains plant extracts like Shatawar, Ashoka, Tulsi & Turmeric extract which support hormone balancing, and cognitive functions.

• Shatawar plays a crucial role in promoting hormonal balance • Ashoka provides valuable antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, contributing to overall well-being • Tulsi helps strengthen the immune system, bolstering the body's natural defenses • Turmeric supports various bodily functions such as immune health, digestion, bone strength and skin health • Inositol and amino acids like Glutathione, and L-Lysine support hair, nail, and skin health Multivitamin Multimineral for Men is tailor-made to address the daily nutritional requirements of men to keep them fit and active. This potent blend encompasses 26 essential nutrients, including 8 Vitamins, 10 Minerals, 4 Amino Acids and 4 Herbal Extracts, that help boost metabolism, bolster mental well-being and maintain a robust nervous system. These ingredients help strengthen the immune system, enhances stamina and endurance and foster sustained energy levels. With added antioxidants, this formula helps nurture healthy muscle function. Priced at MRP of Rs. 999/, it contains ingredients that support various key aspects of active body functioning including healthy brain function, muscle function, eye health, Heart Health, and cellular energy.

• Ashwagandh contains powerful components that aid in managing everyday stress • Gokshura & Safed Musali help maintain normal testosterone levels and contribute to improving stamina and body performance • Panax ginseng supports the immune system and helps boost energy metabolism • L-Methionine, Taurine, L-Glutamic Acid, and L-Theanine collectively support to strengthen the immune system, sustaining energy levels, and promoting improved physical performance ​All the products under the Modicare range are available for sale across the country through Modicare Consultants and are backed by a 100%* Satisfaction Guarantee.

Nutraceuticals are NOT FOR MEDICINAL USE. People with a medical condition should consult a physician before using the Product. Not to be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases. Stated benefits are based on ingredient used. For more details, please refer to the Product pack.

About Modicare Modicare is one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. In 2022, the company has also been ranked 5th among India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces by Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year and also recognized as among the 100 Best Workplaces in Asia for two consecutive years. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among India’s Best Workplaces for Women for three consecutive years.

Today, the company has over 53 Lakh Direct Sellers and offers over 365+ products, 750+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, 18Karat Gold Plated Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 14000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)