Amazon launches new AWS Region in Israel

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, today announced the launch of a new AWS Region in Israel (Tel Aviv), enabling customers to securely store data in the country while providing them with even lower latency to drive greater productivity, more efficient business operations, and enhanced real-time application performance.

With the launch of this region, customers also get access to advanced AWS technologies to accelerate innovation, including computing, storage, networking, business applications, developer tools, data analytics, security, and ML/AI.

The AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region is estimated to support an average of 7,700 full-time equivalent jobs annually through a planned investment of $7.2 billion (approx. ILS 26.6 billion) in Israel through 2037.

"The launch of the AWS Region in Israel provides customers with the ability to build the most advanced cloud technology-based applications and achieve the highest levels of security, availability, and resilience," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.

The Israeli government tapped AWS as its primary cloud provider as part of the Nimbus contract for government ministries and subsidiaries in 2021. The Nimbus framework provides cloud services to Israeli government ministries in order to drive innovation and enable new digital services for the citizens.

"We are excited to welcome the new AWS Region to Israel as part of project Nimbus and we congratulate AWS for its commitment and hard work in building the Israeli Region. The establishment of the Israeli Region reflects the long-term commitment of AWS to Israel and to the continuation of their large investments in the Israeli market," said Yali Rothenberg, accountant general of Israel.

With the addition of the AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region, the company now boasts an impressive network of 102 Availability Zones across 32 geographic regions worldwide, with announced plans to launch 12 additional AZs and four new AWS Regions in Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The Availability Zones are geographically dispersed, offering enhanced resilience and redundancy, while maintaining low latency for high-availability applications that rely on multiple zones.