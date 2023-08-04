Left Menu

CAMS Q1 profit rises 18 pc to Rs 76 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:57 IST
CAMS Q1 profit rises 18 pc to Rs 76 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds CAMS on Friday reported an 18 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 76.34 crore for the June quarter.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 64.78 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement.

Its revenue rose 10.4 per cent to Rs 261.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 236.65 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021.

''The Indian mutual fund industry grew by 6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to reach Rs 43.8 lakh crore in AAUM and is well-positioned for future growth. Our assets under management grew by 6.8 per cent Q-o-Q, ahead of the industry, to cross the Rs 3 lakh crore mark,'' Anuj Kumar, Managing Director of CAMS Ltd, said.

Besides, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023