Left Menu

Instagram now lets you invite your friends to collab on posts and reels

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:17 IST
Instagram now lets you invite your friends to collab on posts and reels
Image Credit: Meta Newsroom

Meta is introducing new features that make it easier and more fun to create and share content on Instagram. With the latest update, you can now add a soundtrack to your photo carousels and also invite your friends to collaborate on posts and reels.

"We’re always working on ways to improve your Instagram experience. We'll continue to build features that make it easier and more fun to create and share on Instagram," the company said on Friday.

With Collabs, you can invite up to three friends and once they accept your request, the content will reach each collaborator’s audience and appear on each account’s profile grid. You can add both private and public accounts as collaborators on a post or reel.

Further, with the new 'Add yours' sticker, creators or artists can invite their followers to join in on fun prompts or challenges they create on Instagram Reels, and then hand-pick their favorite submissions to celebrate their fans’ creativity.

"Anyone can create a reel to put their own spin on an Add Yours prompt for a chance to get recognized by its creator. You'll get notified if a creator chooses your reel as one of their favorites, and others on Instagram can watch your submission when tapping on the Add Yours sticker if your account is public," Meta wrote in a blog post on Friday.

Instagram is also expanding its music library to more countries over the coming weeks. The platform is also partnering with Spotify in Mexico and Brazil to feature 50 of the most popular songs from Instagram Reels with a new Reels Music Chart on Spotify.

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023