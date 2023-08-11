Instagram now lets you invite your friends to collab on posts and reels

Meta is introducing new features that make it easier and more fun to create and share content on Instagram. With the latest update, you can now add a soundtrack to your photo carousels and also invite your friends to collaborate on posts and reels.

"We’re always working on ways to improve your Instagram experience. We'll continue to build features that make it easier and more fun to create and share on Instagram," the company said on Friday.

With Collabs, you can invite up to three friends and once they accept your request, the content will reach each collaborator’s audience and appear on each account’s profile grid. You can add both private and public accounts as collaborators on a post or reel.

Further, with the new 'Add yours' sticker, creators or artists can invite their followers to join in on fun prompts or challenges they create on Instagram Reels, and then hand-pick their favorite submissions to celebrate their fans’ creativity.

"Anyone can create a reel to put their own spin on an Add Yours prompt for a chance to get recognized by its creator. You'll get notified if a creator chooses your reel as one of their favorites, and others on Instagram can watch your submission when tapping on the Add Yours sticker if your account is public," Meta wrote in a blog post on Friday.

Instagram is also expanding its music library to more countries over the coming weeks. The platform is also partnering with Spotify in Mexico and Brazil to feature 50 of the most popular songs from Instagram Reels with a new Reels Music Chart on Spotify.