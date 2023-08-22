Working on assigning probes into criminal cases to head constables, ASIs: Maharashtra DGP

Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth on Tuesday said his department was working towards assigning the task of investigations into criminal cases to head constables and assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) besides other rank officials currently carrying out such works.

Addressing a press conference at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters, Seth said the police were probing the recovery of hashish along seashore in the coastal Ratnagiri district and those found guilty in the matter will face action.

The Customs department has seized more than 250 kg of hashish washed ashore on seven beaches in Ratnagiri district in the last one week.

Seth said it appears the drug drifted ashore from a boat and added ''we are probing into it and those found involved in the case will face action.'' The DGP said his department was working towards assigning the task of investigations into criminal cases to head constables and ASIs, who will be properly trained before they entrusted with the new responsibility.

At present, officers of rank of police sub-inspector (PSI) and police inspector (PIs) head investigations.

The DGP was in Navi Mumbai to launch certain city-specific software applications to help in improving policing, securing higher conviction rate and facilitating easy submission of complaints by citizens, among others.

These apps include M Police, I Bike and Yatartha.

Seth said new recruits in the police force were tech savvy and the department was working towards the concept of electronic-offices and making work totally paperless.

He said the perception of citizens towards the police force should be favourable and ''we should always strive to win people's trust''.

The DGP also inaugurated a refurbished website of the Navi Mumbai police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)