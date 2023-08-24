You can now see message view counts in Google Chat spaces

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Chat is adding a new feature that allows space members to see view counts for messages in spaces. The view count will be available for messages sent on August 1, 2023 and beyond.

"In June, we introduced read receipts in group direct messages so that users could quickly identify if other members of a group have read their latest message within a Google Chat stream. Today, we’re excited to announce a similar feature in spaces that will allow space members to see view counts for messages in all spaces," Google wrote in a blog post.

To see a more detailed view of how many members are engaging with content in spaces, simply hover over the message, select the three-dot menu, and click the "See message views" option.

Notably, the view counts feature is not available for in-line replies.

Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts can expect to see this feature in both web and mobile versions of Google Chat. Gradual rollout of the feature for web users has already commenced on August 23, with feature visibility expected within up to 15 days. Similar to the web rollout, mobile users will also experience a gradual rollout starting on August 28, 2023.