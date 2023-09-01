Left Menu

Philippines President Marcos sets ceiling on rice prices

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 01-09-2023 05:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 05:32 IST
Philippines President Marcos sets ceiling on rice prices
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has set price ceilings for rice, his office said on Friday, to keep the cost of the national staple in check.

The price ceiling for regular milled rice was set at 41 Philippine pesos ($0.72) per kg, while the price for well-milled rice was set at 45 pesos ($0.79) per kg, with the mandated ceilings to remain in effect until lifted by the president. ($1 = 56.6400 Philippine pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023