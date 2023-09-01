Tesla releases refreshed version of Model 3 in China - website

Tesla has released what it called a refreshed version of its Model 3 vehicle in China with a starting price of 259,900 yuan ($35,807.78), the company's website showed on Friday.

Chinese media outlet Cailianshe said it was the model's first update in six years. ($1 = 7.2582 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)