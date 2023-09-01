Canada says addressing Google, Facebook concerns over online news law
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a new law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
The draft rules, which will go through public consultation, would raise C$172 million ($126.6 million) per year from Google and about C$60 million per year from Facebook, a Canadian government official told reporters in a briefing.
($1 = 1.3583 Canadian dollars)
