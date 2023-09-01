Left Menu

Canada says addressing Google, Facebook concerns over online news law

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:03 IST
  Country:
  • Canada

Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a new law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.

The draft rules, which will go through public consultation, would raise C$172 million ($126.6 million) per year from Google and about C$60 million per year from Facebook, a Canadian government official told reporters in a briefing.

($1 = 1.3583 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry's first and highest-capacity

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

