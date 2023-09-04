Russia says downs two Ukraine-launched drones over Kursk region
Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2023 04:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 04:33 IST
Russia's air defence systems shot down two Ukraine-launched drones over the Kursk region, Russia's defence ministry said early on Monday on its Telegram messaging app.
The Kursk region, in Russia's south, borders Ukraine to its west.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian lander experiences “emergency situation” during pre-moon landing manoeuvre
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch, space agency says and more
Russia jams a Ukrainian drone in Moscow region - defence ministry
Russia says Ukrainian drones attack three regions
Russian space agency says its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon