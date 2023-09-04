Left Menu

Everything about Paytm Card Soundbox - new device for mobile and card payments

Updated: 04-09-2023 23:44 IST
Image Credit: Paytm Blog
Paytm today announced the launch of 4G-powered Card Soundbox, allowing merchants to accept both mobile and card payments across all Visa, Mastercard, Amex and RuPay networks via Soundbox.

"Focussed on creating technology-led innovations, we continue to be the market leader in in-store payments with 82 Lakh devices deployed including both Paytm Soundbox and Card Machines. After the recent successful launch of Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox, with Paytm Card Soundbox, we are driving further convenience for merchants," Paytm wrote in a blog post on Monday.

With Paytm Card Soundbox, merchants can accept card payments and get instant audio alerts for all payments. The innovative device combines Soundbox with NFC or contactless debit and credit card payments with mobile payments. It provides both audio and visual payment confirmation via an LCD display to the merchant as well as the customer. 

Using the built-in "tap and pay" functionality, merchants can accept card payments up to Rs 5,000. Here are the key features of Paytm Card Soundbox:

  • 4G network connectivity for instant audio alerts
  • 4W speaker for loud and clear alerts
  • 5-day battery life
  • Alerts in 11 languages

Additionally, the Paytm Card Soundbox allows users with NFC-enabled smartphones to pay through their phones using the tap feature.

"Paytm has always been at the forefront of innovating for India's small businesses, solving their payments and financial services problems. Today with Paytm Card Soundbox, we take it to the next level. We have found that merchants and consumers need card acceptance as simply as mobile payments with Paytm QR Code. The launch of Card Soundbox will go a long way in merging the two requirements of merchants – mobile payments and card payments," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Paytm.

