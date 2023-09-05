PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 5

Left Menu

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- CVC to buy Dutch infrastructure firm DIF Capital Partners for 1 bln euros - Apple and Microsoft say flagship services not popular enough to be 'gatekeepers'

- Standard Life returns to the annuities market - Northern Ireland's police chief steps down after string of scandals

Overview - European private equity firm CVC Capital is on the verge of buying a majority stake in Dutch infrastructure firm DIF Capital Partners in a deal worth around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in a cash and stock deal.

- Apple Inc and Microsoft have argued that some of their services were not popular enough to be designated as "gatekeepers" under the EU's new Digital Markets Act, designed to curb the powers of Big Tech. - Asset manager Standard Life has launched a pension annuity product in a sign that the debt market has been lifted by higher interest rates.

- The head of Northern Ireland's police service, Chief Constable Simon Byrne, resigned on Monday following a series of controversies, including a major data leak and the unlawful disciplining of two junior officers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

