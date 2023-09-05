UBS to absorb Credit Suisse's Securities Research offering
UBS will absorb Credit Suisse's Securities Research offering from September 18, further streaming its Global Markets Offering, the bank said in a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
"Credit Suisse will commence the process of terminating coverage on September 18, 2023," Credit Suisse's Research clients were told.
