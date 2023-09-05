Left Menu

Anicut Equity Fund gets Rs 50 cr from SIDBI

The FFS is a Rs 10,000 crore initiative launched under the Startup India Initiative of the government in January 2015.Anicut Capital has secured an investment of Rs 50 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI for the Anicut Equity Fund, the investment firm said in a statement.Anicut Equity Fund launched its Grand Anicut Fund 3 in June 2022 with a total targeted corpus of Rs 500 crore, with an additional Rs 250 crore green shoe option.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:21 IST
Anicut Equity Fund gets Rs 50 cr from SIDBI
  • Country:
  • India

Investment firm Anicut Capital on Tuesday said it has secured an investment of Rs 50 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for Anicut Equity Fund. The investment has come through the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS). The FFS is a Rs 10,000 crore initiative launched under the Startup India Initiative of the government in January 2015.

''Anicut Capital has secured an investment of Rs 50 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for the Anicut Equity Fund,'' the investment firm said in a statement.

Anicut Equity Fund launched its Grand Anicut Fund 3 in June 2022 with a total targeted corpus of Rs 500 crore, with an additional Rs 250 crore green shoe option. The investment firm has successfully closed two-thirds of the fund and has also received a commitment of Rs 75 crore from the Self Reliant India Fund (SRI).

Within the first year, the fund has invested in six startups -- Earth Rhythm, Neemans, Wheelocity, The Ayurveda Experience, Blue Tokai Coffee and XYXX.

''We are excited to welcome SIDBI as an investor through the FFS initiative. This generous commitment from SIDBI not only provides us with the capital to invest in innovative startups but also solidifies our commitment to adding value to the burgeoning Indian startup industry,'' Anicut Equity Fund Partner Dhruv Kapoor said.

With a focus on consumer and technology sectors, the fund aims to invest in 12-14 early growth-stage companies across Anicut and non-Anicut portfolios over the next 18-24 months, the statement said. Anicut Capital portfolio startups include Mcaffeine, GIVA, Leumas, Hair Originals, Sugar, Bira, Epigamia, LendingKart, Milky Mist, Axiscades and Neemans among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023