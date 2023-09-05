Mediacom selects Nokia XGS-PON solutions for multi-gig PON expansion in United States

Mediacom, which provides broadband to 3.3 million homes and businesses in 22 states of America, will utilize Nokia's XGS-PON systems and equipment, for multi-gig PON expansion to rural, underserved communities.

The operator will utilize Nokia's chassis-based Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) for small, non-conditioned cabinets and node-based OLTs on strands or utility poles and capable of sustaining harsh outside plant environments.

"Nokia is supplying Mediacom systems that deliver up to 25G PON today. Their platforms effectively support our services while allowing for future growth and expansion that will help Mediacom remain both a market and industry leader in advanced, high-performance data services," said J.R. Walden, Senior Vice President Technology and CTO at Mediacom.

Communication service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks. According to Dell’Oro, the Finnish firm is the largest provider of XGS-PON globally. Notably, seven out of ten homes in the USA with fiber are served using Nokia equipment.

Commenting on this development, David Eckard, VP of Broadband Partners at Nokia, said, "The United States is committed to ensuring that all Americans have access to the highest quality broadband services. Mediacom’s ambition to connect Rural America is critical to help bridge the digital divide in our communities, and Nokia is proud to have been selected as its partner. Through our onshoring of critical 10G fiber solutions and optical modules to the United States, Nokia will be ready to support operators seeking funding, and to connect more people, sooner."