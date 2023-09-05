BMW Group partners with AWS and Qualcomm for next-gen automated driving platform

BMW Group, the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles, has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the preferred cloud provider for its automated driving platform.

Using AWS, the BMW Group will develop its next-generation advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) to unlock new features for its Neue Klasse of vehicles, which is set to launch in 2025.

The next-generation ADAS platform on AWS will help the automaker respond more quickly to customer demands and deliver new features to help improve the driving experience. This efficiency, supported by the cloud, will help BMW continue to innovate features for the next-gen vehicles and keep drivers focused on the experience on the road.

The BMW Group has also teamed up with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm to co-develop next-generation automated driving systems based on the Snapdragon Ride Platform. The ADS features an integrated Ride Vision software stack to enable 360-degree perception for the vehicle.

"Working with AWS and Qualcomm Technologies, the BMW Group has the tools required to help make its vision of providing safe, premium quality, high performance, and highly automated driving functions to its customers a reality," said Wendy Bauer, general manager of Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS.

Further, using AWS, the BMW Group will be able to develop and deliver new functions for its next-gen vehicles, such as lane departure assist, automated lane change, or hands-free driving functions, even faster.

Commenting on this partnership, Dr. Nicolai Martin, senior vice president of Driving Experience at BMW Group, said, "This is just the beginning of a new era of highly automated driving, fueled by innovations in technology and engineering. By collaborating with AWS, the BMW Group, along with our partner, Qualcomm Technologies, is building our new automated driving platform on AWS's scalable, secure, and reliable infrastructure. We're tapping into AWS's ability to help empower the next generation of BMW's automated driving and parking functions."