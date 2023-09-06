Google Meet brings new ultra-low latency viewing experience for in-domain live streaming

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has introduced a new ultra-low latency viewing experience for in-domain live streaming in Meet. Available on the web, the new experience will initially be limited to the first ten thousand viewers, while mobile users will have the existing livestream experience.

This update brings several functional and quality improvements including a lag-free streaming experience. With this release, you will experience significantly increased speaker video resolution (up to 720p per speaker) while shared content and presentations will now be displayed at a remarkable 2880x1800 resolution.

Further, To facilitate dynamic discussions, up to two speaker video feeds can be displayed side by side alongside the presented material. Other improvements include: