Google Meet brings new ultra-low latency viewing experience for in-domain live streaming
Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates
Google has introduced a new ultra-low latency viewing experience for in-domain live streaming in Meet. Available on the web, the new experience will initially be limited to the first ten thousand viewers, while mobile users will have the existing livestream experience.
This update brings several functional and quality improvements including a lag-free streaming experience. With this release, you will experience significantly increased speaker video resolution (up to 720p per speaker) while shared content and presentations will now be displayed at a remarkable 2880x1800 resolution.
Further, To facilitate dynamic discussions, up to two speaker video feeds can be displayed side by side alongside the presented material. Other improvements include:
- A new layout engine supports any window aspect with dynamic resolution management.
- Improved automatic camera cuts that focus on the most relevant speakers & content.
- Audience interaction through emoji reactions, polls and Q&A.
Google said that it will add support for captions and translated captions in a later update.
"These updates will be available for Google Meet on web and Android devices. We plan to introduce support for Meet mobile apps by the end of 2023, which will introduce an immersive, full-screen live streaming experience for both iOS and Android devices. We’ll share an update on the blog when that becomes available," the tech giant wrote in a blog post.
For those in Rapid Release domains, the rollout commenced on September 4, 2023, and will continue for up to 15 days. On the other hand, the extended rollout for Scheduled Release domains is scheduled to begin on September 18, 2023.
Live streaming in Google Meet will be available for Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus customers.
Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning. Upgrade, Education Plus, Essentials Starter, and Essentials users can view the live streamed meetings.
- READ MORE ON:
- Google Meet in-domain live streaming
- Google Meet
- Google Workspace