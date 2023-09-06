Mercedes-Benz launches new MAR 20X 3S outlet in Madurai

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its revamped showroom MAR 20X in this temple town under its initiative to strengthen network, a top official said on Wednesday.

With the inauguration of MAR 20X 3S facility, the total number of such outlets operated by the automaker in India rose to 12.

The MAR 20X format is the modern retail format of Mercedes-Benz and it is based on the four pillars of Design, Architecture, Customer-oriented process, and Digital enhancements.

The showroom, located on the Kappalur by-pass to serve customers from Madurai and neighboring districts, is spread across 30,000 sq ft with a built-up area of 18,000 sq ft. All the cars from the Mercedes-Benz stable would be on display at the facility, which is served by 35 trained staff.

The MAR 20X is an integrated 3S facility with Mercedes-Benz certified and private and semi-private consultancy areas for customers among others.

Mercedes-Benz Vice-President Customer Services and Corporate Affairs Shekhar Bhide inaugurated the facility in the presence of Sundaram Motors Executive Director Sharath Vijayaraghavan and senior officials.

