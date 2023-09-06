Defence minister, CDS to take part in 3-day North Tech Symposium of Army in Jammu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Manoj Pande will be among the dignitaries to attend the three-day North Tech Symposium being organised by the Army here from September 11.

The symposium is expected to draw more than 250 companies, including 50 start-ups, who will showcase their military equipment at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus on the outskirts of Jammu.

''The North Tech Symposium will commence on September 11 and conclude on September 13,'' Northern Command chief Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta said at a press conference here.

The defence minister, the Union minister of state for technology and space, lieutenant governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, chief of defence staff, and the Army chief will participate in this event, he said.

Lt Gen Sengupta emphasized that the symposium facilitates a structured approach to product evaluation, prioritisation, and acquisition while contributing actionable inputs for procurement plans.

He also highlighted the evolution of North Tech Symposium, which began in 2005 as a blend of equipment, ideas, innovation, and display but has since shifted its focus towards promoting cutting-edge defence technology and self-reliance.

Regarding the challenges faced by the Northern Command, Lt Gen Sengupta acknowledged the need for customized solutions due to diverse terrain and climatic conditions. He underlined the Northern Command's efforts to bridge the gap between existing resources and requirements.

''This year's North Tech Symposium will be a bigger leap in reinforcing our endeavours to close the gap towards desires,'' he added.

He said that this year's symposium aims to make significant strides in enhancing military capabilities, with its theme centered on ''Synergy, Research, Development, and Innovation in the Modernization of the Military.'' Various weapons are set to be procured through this platform, using special financial powers granted to the Army commander and other capital procurement projects, with a current annual budget of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, he added.

Dr Sunil Misra, the Director General of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, emphasized that the symposium will showcase cutting-edge technologies aimed at addressing operational challenges faced by the Northern Command. He highlighted the event's dedication to reigniting the spirit of innovation to meet immediate and future security requirements.

