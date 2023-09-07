PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- NatWest appoints ex-Mastercard boss Rick Haythornthwaite as chair - WeWork tells landlords it will renegotiate most office leases

- Google will require election ads to 'prominently disclose' AI content - Spain to defend 'strategic interests' after Saudi telecoms group buys Telefónica stake

Overview - NatWest has appointed former Mastercard boss Rick Haythornthwaite as its new chair, the latest development in a period of leadership turmoil at the bank as it hunts for its new permanent chief executive.

- WeWork is seeking to renegotiate nearly all of its leases around the world, weeks after the office space group warned that there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern. - Google will require verified advertisers to "prominently disclose" when a campaign ad "inauthentically depicts" people or events, in a bid to combat the spread of digitally manipulated images for political gain, the company said on Wednesday.

- Spain has vowed to defend its "strategic interests" after Saudi Telecom Company moved to take a stake of almost 10 per cent in Telefónica. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

