Office stationaries and gift items from e-waste: Hulladek Recycling

E-waste company Hulladek Recycling plans to introduce a range of office stationery and gift items by recycling electrical waste, an official said on Thursday.

Adding battery, plastic and used oil recycling to its existing services, the company is poised to tap the growing market as e-waste recycling is set to increase from 5 to 10 per cent by 2025, the company said.

''Hulladek Recycling has plans to introduce a range of office stationaries and gift items through recycling of e-waste items in 2024. These products will be manufactured from e-wastes collected at the company's warehouses,'' company founder and managing director Nandan Mall said.

''We are not only expanding our warehousing capacity in Kolkata and Jamshedpur, but are also coming up with a recycling facility in one of the states in east India. We are also diversifying into device refurbishment besides ensuring correct recycling of electronic, battery, and plastic wastes,'' he said.

With the introduction of the new E-waste Management Rules 2022, Battery Waste Management Rules 2022 and Plastic Waste Management Rules 2021, the list of e-waste items have increased from 21 to 106 (effectively 134). This will allow Hulladek to play a larger role in tackling today's most serious environmental concerns, he said.

The company currently collects 3,000 metric tonnes of e-waste every year which is expected to go up to 8,000 MT by 2025 with addition of new product lines, Mall added.

The company currently has more than 2,500 clients from varied sectors including FMCG, banking, manufacturing, education, healthcare, hospitality, government, and NGOs. Hulladek also provides door-to-door collection from 10,000 plus households, the official added.

Hulladek conducts awareness campaigns and collection drives in several schools and colleges of Kolkata, Ranchi and Guwahati among other state capitals in eastern and northeastern India, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)