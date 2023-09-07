Left Menu

EKI Energy Services to announce financial results for last two quarters by Sep 20: MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:43 IST
EKI Energy Services to announce financial results for last two quarters by Sep 20: MD
  • Country:
  • India

Carbon credit developer EKI Energy Services (EKI) plans to announce its financial results for the June and March quarters by September 20, a top company official said on Thursday.

The results will be submitted to the exchanges, the company's Managing Director Manish Dabraka told PTI.

Dabraka cited differences with its immediate previous auditor as the main reason for the delay in the announcement of the results for the first quarter of this fiscal and the last quarter of 2022-23.

''Audit firm Anmol Bhora & Cowas ended serving us in November 2020 during our listing process as they were not meeting regulatory norms needed for a listed entity, following which D N Jhmab & Company was appointed as the next auditor with shareholders' approval,'' Dabraka said.

However, in November 2020, the contract with DN Jhmab & Company ended as the auditor requested to discontinue its audit services for the company due to its pre-commitment with other clients, post which Walker Chandiok & Co (WCC) was appointed as the new auditor.

''We had to initiate the process to remove Walker Chandiok & Co on ground of various differences,'' Dabraka said, adding the process to remove WCC as the company's auditor is underway.

Meanwhile, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, EKI said it has appointed Dassani & Associates, Chartered Accountants as joint statutory auditors of the company for FY 2022-23.

EKI Energy Services is a carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023