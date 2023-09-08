Turning Passion into Profit: Rummy Passion Unveils 'Play to Earn' Feature

With the festive season approaching, Passion Gaming's Rummy Passion, India's Most Loved Rummy App, is excited to unveil the 'Play to Earn' feature, an exciting addition to its Passion Rewards Club. This new feature is designed specifically for Rummy enthusiasts who want to elevate their gaming experience.

The 'Play to Earn' feature is a game-changer, offering unmatched offers that players can't afford to miss. It's as simple as making an initial deposit and immersing themselves in the realm of rummy cash games. But what truly sets this feature apart is the remarkable benefits it provides.

It's interesting that players can play their favorite rummy cash games and, at the same time, make real money. The Play to Earn feature gives the opportunity to do just that. They can make a deposit, participate in cash games, and witness their earnings soar rapidly, over and above their wins. What's more, as players progress through the loyalty tiers and accumulate more points, they gain access to even bigger rewards.

Climb the Tiers, Multiply the Earnings The Play to Earn feature is the gateway to an exciting journey, propelling up the ladder of success. As players move up the tiers, their earnings increase exponentially. It all starts with the Silver Tier and goes up to the elite Black tier.

Gagan Kharbanda, Chief Operating Officer at Rummy Passion, said, ''For Rummy enthusiasts looking to earn bigger rewards, this is just the beginning. As players play and win more, they'll ascend to higher tiers, with each tier being more rewarding than the last. The Play to Earn feature ensures the gaming experience is a delightful blend of fun and financial gain.'' The Play to Earn feature is available to all players who are 18 years of age or above.

About Rummy Passion Passion Gaming (https://www.passiongaming.in/), one of the best online skill gaming companies in India, offers Online Cash Rummy games to over 80 Lakh Players through its flagship product, Rummy Passion (https://www.rummypassion.com/).

Rummy Passion , owned and operated by Passion Gaming, ranks as one of India's best Rummy apps that offer a safe and secure gaming experience. The Online Rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. It's an internationally certified Rummy game, with state-of-the-art security features, and has over 8 million players competing for real cash.

Rummy Passion is an RNG-certified platform by iTech Labs that ensures fair play and necessary risk mitigation for players, making it a 100% trusted gaming platform. Rummy Passion also has a seal of certification from the EGF (E-Gaming Federation) and strictly complies with the framework set for the gaming industry.

Rummy Passion offers players an opportunity to compete with the best players from across India. It also offers multiple striking features and hosts Leaderboards and Tournaments with big cash rewards.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205315/Rummy_Passion.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)