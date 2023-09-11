IIM CALCUTTA's MBAEx HOSTS ANNUAL BUSINESS CONCLAVE - LATTICE 2023

Lattice 2023 – the 15th edition of the Annual Business Conclave, and the only business symposium of IIM Calcutta was held on August 19, 2023, in association with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is a one-day event with industry experts, academia and students for industry-academia collaborations. The event had its maiden journey in the year 2009 and has come a long way. MBA for Executives Programme is IIM Calcutta's One Year Full Time Residential Programme for Executives with more than five years of professional experience. The 2023 Lattice theme was contextual to contemporary best industry practice – ''Innovation Unleashed''.

The event began with a video message from the co-sponsor of 2023 Lattice, HAL Chairman and Managing Director, Shri Ananthakrishnan – he talked about innovation in the aerospace industry and highlighted HAL's contribution to place India in the global map.

The keynote event began with Mr. Rohan Verma – the CEO & Executive Director of MapmyIndia – an Indian technology company that builds digital map data, telematics services, location-based SaaS and GIS AI technologies. He shared his entrepreneurship journey discussing used cases of digital maps before Google entered the Indian market. He explained how his customer-funded business model provided services to companies like Coca Cola, Ola, Flipkart, etc. He shared a used case scenario of an innovation during Covid where maps showed Covid test centers. At the end, he shared the Mappls app which offers detailed maps information like multiple road classification one-ways, turn restrictions, flyovers, etc.

The keynote episode was aptly concluded by Mr. Aman Gupta, the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt Lifestyle – a brand working in the audio and consumer electronics space. He talked about his entrepreneurship journey and how he built the 2nd largest wearable company globally. He recalled his journey from his CA stint to starting the company boAt as a co-founder. He shared a glimpse of his company boAt, which is now a prestigious case study at Harvard School of Business. He concluded with some life lessons like 'customer is god', 'being grounded always', and the 'importance of SALES', among several other gems. His boAt t-shirt made Lattice 2023 world famous like him.

The networking lunch was followed by a round-table with Mr. Madhivanan Balakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer, IDFC First Bank (IIM Calcutta Alumni); Mr. Praveen Kumar, CEO-India, Barclays; Mr. Sanjay Ojha, Co-Founder & CEO, Sirius AI; Mr. Naveen Agarwal, Partner, Ernst & Young LLP; and Mr. Pulak Pattanayak, Co-founder Director, VCNow. The panel moderator, Dr. Nandita Roy from the Business Ethics & Communication group of IIMC played the Devil's advocate to the hilt, challenging the industry stalwarts to re-think, re-imagine, and re-deliver on what innovation means for the world today – the debate between invention vs innovation, data alignment vs data privacy, personal information vs consumer data, and the perennial Right vs Left– regaled the audience over 3 hours.

The evening dinner was followed by the cultural evening, with DJ Dynamike and Prem, keeping the tradition alive – no business conclave is complete without entertainment.

About IIM Calcutta : IIM Calcutta is the first triple accredited management school from India and one amongst 124 such business schools globally to have accreditation from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and Association of MBAs (AMBA). It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalizing Indian management through its Post Graduate and Doctoral level programme, Executive Training Programmes, Research and Consulting Activities. Today, IIM Calcutta attracts the best talent in India - a melting pot of academia, industry and research. The best and brightest young men and women pursue its academic programmes.

About VCNow : VCNow, a brand owned by Unified Collaboration Services LLP is trusted by India's premier B-Schools as well as thousands of working professionals who have benefitted from various career-enhancing executive education programmes. VCNow is also the largest infrastructure based HD-videoconference service provider of India. Its countrywide network of 60+ virtual classroom studios spread across 30 cities, extends the interactive live learning experience from the four walls of institute classrooms to neighbourhoods across the country. Its online learning platform, in the Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, extends the reach further, making interactive live learning possible on any connected device anywhere.

