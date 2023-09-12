OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 11 is here

OnePlus today announced the first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta for the OnePlus 11 users in India and North America. If you want to experience the new features and improvements in the latest OS version, you can apply for the program starting today.

To upgrade to this build, make sure your device is in the latest OxygenOS 13.1 version CPH2447_13.1.0.590(EX01). Additionally, the battery level must be above 30% and a minimum of 4 GB of storage space should be available.

To apply, go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > and follow the instructions.

Here's the update changelog for OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 11:

Changelog

Security and privacy

Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design

Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

User Care

Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

This build also incorporates some known issues:

Known Issues

The flight icon displays on the status bar after turning off the flight mode.

Turning on the flight mode in the control center is not responsive.

Flashing back issue when entering Notes in the Shelf.

Black screen issue when opening the step tracker page through the health widget in the Shelf.

Dual channel network acceleration function cannot be triggered automatically.

Sliding finger to the icon cannot launch the app using Quick Launch.

Screen flashes during application startup animation.

Up-swipe gesture probably fails.

Note: OnePlus is currently recruiting only 5000 OnePlus 11 users for this Open Beta. Carrier version devices (TMO/Verizon) aren't compatible with the Open beta builds.