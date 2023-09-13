Infosys announces multi-year collaboration with STARK Group to drive digital transformation

Infosys has entered into a multi-year partnership with STARK Group, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power the latter's digital transformation journey using the Infosys Topaz.

The partnership will see Infosys and STARK Group establishing a state-of-the-art data center in Denmark, which will serve as the foundation to drive technological advancements and provide seamless services to the retailer's offices across Europe.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative multi-year collaboration with the STARK Group, aimed at driving digital transformation. Leveraging our cutting-edge technologies, including Infosys Topaz and our cloud-enabled platform LEAP, we are confident that this collaboration will bring unparalleled value and innovation to Stark Group. Together, we look forward to shaping a future of success, growth, and shared achievements in the digital landscape. This collaboration further strengthens Infosys' prominence in the Nordics region," said Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys.

Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, helps amplify the potential of humans, enterprises and communities. The IT giant will utilize the Topaz portfolio to empower STARK Group with AI-driven operational efficiencies and service quality.

Infosys will also leverage its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP), a cloud-enabled platform, to provide NextGen Application Management Services and part of Infosys Cobalt, and help drive automation in STARK Group's IT landscape with an objective to continuously improve and innovate their IT operations.

Further, under this partnership, Infosys will enable STARK Group to improve cost and operation efficiency and help them scale across multiple geographies.

Pernille Geneser, Group CIO, STARK Group, stated, "We at STARK Group are excited to announce our collaboration with Infosys as we embark on a transformation journey to deliver state-of-the-art and future-fit IT services to our colleagues in the Nordics, Austria, Germany and UK. With Infosys' expertise, we look forward to enhancing the quality of our offerings and kickstarting many new innovations."