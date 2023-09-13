Elon Musk: every US senator raised their hands in favor of regulation of AI
Businessman Elon Musk said on Wednesday he believed it was important to have a referee for issues around artificial intelligence and that some sort of federal regulatory agency is likely.
Musk said every senator at a meeting on Capitol Hill on the issue raised their hands in favor of regulation of AI.
