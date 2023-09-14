Left Menu

Inox Air Products secures long-term nitrogen supply order from First Solar

Homegrown Inox Air Products has bagged a long-term nitrogen supply order from US-based solar technology company First Solar.As part of the order, Inox Air Products INOXAP said it will install an onsite cryogenic nitrogen generator at First Solars new manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam in Tamil Nadu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:26 IST
Inox Air Products secures long-term nitrogen supply order from First Solar
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown Inox Air Products has bagged a long-term nitrogen supply order from US-based solar technology company First Solar.

As part of the order, Inox Air Products (INOXAP) said it will install an onsite cryogenic nitrogen generator at First Solar's new manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam in Tamil Nadu. INOXAP did not disclose financial details of the order.

The generator will have a capacity to manufacture 2,400 Nm3/h (normal cubic meters per hour) nitrogen and supply it, along with other industrial gases, to First Solar for its manufacturing processes, INOXAP said in a statement on Thursday. The supply agreement is for 20 years, it added.

First Solar's new facility, expected to be commissioned later this year, will manufacture high-efficiency solar modules, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs expanded use of Alnylam's gene silencing drug; Indian firms linked to cough syrup deaths had received warnings and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs expanded use of Alnylam's gene sil...

 Global
3
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
4
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023