Nokia's AVA Data Suite on Google Cloud to help CSPs accelerate AI/ML projects

Nokia has launched the AVA Data Suite to help communication service providers (CSPs) accelerate the development of AI/ML software solutions. Designed to run on Google Cloud, the suite provides CSPs and data scientists standardized, pre-correlated data products packages across 4G, 5G, and fixed domains to facilitate AI development for enhanced network performance and subscriber experience, sustainability and new revenue streams.

Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said, "Nokia AVA Data Suite represents the latest step we have taken to provide CSPs with deep intelligence across our security, automation, and monetization solutions. Through our important partnership with Google Cloud, we can help CSPs accelerate AI/ML projects and move them closer to realizing zero-touch automation for managing and improving their network operations and services."

The seamless integration of the Nokia AVA Data Suite with Google Cloud's BigQuery and Vertex AI creates powerful AI/ML use cases that drive innovation in the telecommunications industry.

BigQuery's scalable and serverless data warehouse architecture can serve as both the data source and the data storage for Nokia AVA Data Suite, ensuring data readiness and handling of large data sets for AI/ML applications.

Vertex AI, on the other hand, provides the infrastructure needed for building and training AI/ML models. Nokia AVA Data Suite feeds correlated data to Vertex AI to create and fine-tune ML models optimized for specific use cases, such as network optimization or predictive maintenance.

While conventional methods typically demand an arduous four-month timeline for data standardization, Nokia's testing has demonstrated that AI/ML applications can standardize data in just three to four weeks, the Finnish firm said in a press release on Monday.

Vivek Gupta, Head of Telco AI Solutions and Partnerships, Google Cloud said, "The integration of Nokia AVA Data Suite with Google Cloud provides CSPs with a standard library of high-quality reusable network and IT data products. This collaboration will help CSPs unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to build, manage, and maintain their networks."