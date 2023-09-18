Left Menu

Nokia's AVA Data Suite on Google Cloud to help CSPs accelerate AI/ML projects

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 18-09-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 11:10 IST
Nokia's AVA Data Suite on Google Cloud to help CSPs accelerate AI/ML projects
Image Credit: Nokia

Nokia has launched the AVA Data Suite to help communication service providers (CSPs) accelerate the development of AI/ML software solutions. Designed to run on Google Cloud, the suite provides CSPs and data scientists standardized, pre-correlated data products packages across 4G, 5G, and fixed domains to facilitate AI development for enhanced network performance and subscriber experience, sustainability and new revenue streams.

Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said, "Nokia AVA Data Suite represents the latest step we have taken to provide CSPs with deep intelligence across our security, automation, and monetization solutions. Through our important partnership with Google Cloud, we can help CSPs accelerate AI/ML projects and move them closer to realizing zero-touch automation for managing and improving their network operations and services."

The seamless integration of the Nokia AVA Data Suite with Google Cloud's BigQuery and Vertex AI creates powerful AI/ML use cases that drive innovation in the telecommunications industry.

  • BigQuery's scalable and serverless data warehouse architecture can serve as both the data source and the data storage for Nokia AVA Data Suite, ensuring data readiness and handling of large data sets for AI/ML applications.
  • Vertex AI, on the other hand, provides the infrastructure needed for building and training AI/ML models. Nokia AVA Data Suite feeds correlated data to Vertex AI to create and fine-tune ML models optimized for specific use cases, such as network optimization or predictive maintenance.

While conventional methods typically demand an arduous four-month timeline for data standardization, Nokia's testing has demonstrated that AI/ML applications can standardize data in just three to four weeks, the Finnish firm said in a press release on Monday.

Vivek Gupta, Head of Telco AI Solutions and Partnerships, Google Cloud said, "The integration of Nokia AVA Data Suite with Google Cloud provides CSPs with a standard library of high-quality reusable network and IT data products. This collaboration will help CSPs unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to build, manage, and maintain their networks."

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023