UK competition regulator lays out AI principles
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 15:41 IST
Britain's competition regulator proposed a set of principles to govern artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday, including accountability, access and transparency, as it seeks to foster competitive growth in the fast-moving technology.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has touted the UK as a global leader in AI regulation and the country will host a global AI safety summit in November.
