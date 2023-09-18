UK competition regulator lays out AI principles

Britain's competition regulator proposed a set of principles to govern artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday, including accountability, access and transparency, as it seeks to foster competitive growth in the fast-moving technology.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has touted the UK as a global leader in AI regulation and the country will host a global AI safety summit in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)