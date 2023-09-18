Left Menu

HTech launch HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first

Smart devices maker HTech will target major cities of Uttar Pradesh in the first phase to market its smartphone, HONOR 90 5G, which it launched in the state on Monday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:00 IST
HTech launch HONOR 90 5G smartphone in UP, to target major cities first
  • Country:
  • India

Smart devices maker HTech will target major cities of Uttar Pradesh in the first phase to market its smartphone, HONOR 90 5G, which it launched in the state on Monday. Senior vice-president of HTech C P Khandelwal, who was in Lucknow to mark the launch of the smartphone, told PTI, ''The launch has been good, and we have launched it on online and offline channels.'' Speaking about the marketing strategy for the state, he said that the company has appointed distributors in major cities in the first phase keeping in mind the company's first product, first launch, and ''price band, which is majorly acceptable for the major cities''.

''But soon we will come up with more models, where we will go across cities, towns and everywhere,'' he said and added that the next launch is likely within two months.

The premium device is available at a price starting from Rs 37,999 on online channels.

When asked how he sees Uttar Pradesh as a market for smartphones, Khandelwal said, ''Definitely UP is one of the biggest markets for smartphones in India being the most populous state. We are targeting and have appointed our distributors and offline retailers.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, in a statement said, ''We at HTech, are pleased to mark an important milestone by bringing back to Indian consumers a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem. ''With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023