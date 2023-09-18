Pacific island countries to hold second summit next week with Biden
Pacific island countries will meet next week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a second summit with the United States, the secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum Henry Puna said on Monday.
Puna made the announcement at an event in New York hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
