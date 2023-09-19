Left Menu

FACTBOX-Taiwanese giant Foxconn's growing interest in India

MOBILE COMPONENTS Foxconn has signed a deal on Monday with southern state of Tamil Nadu to invest 16 billion rupees ($194 million) in a new electronic components manufacturing facility that will create 6,000 jobs.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:25 IST
FACTBOX-Taiwanese giant Foxconn's growing interest in India
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Foxconn has rapidly expanded its presence in India by investing in locations in the south of the country for its manufacturing facilities.

Foxconn, the leading contract manufacturer of electronics, already has an iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu, which employs 40,000 people. Here are some of the areas where the company has invested, according to announcements and sources familiar with its plans.

APPLE ASSEMBLY Foxconn plans to make casing components for iPhones at a new Karnataka facility with $350 million in investment that will generate 12,000 jobs.

It also won an order to make AirPods for Apple and plans to build a factory in India to produce the wireless earphones, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in March. CHIP-MAKING TOOLS

Foxconn said on Wednesday it will tie up with Applied Materials for a $250 million project to make chip-making tools in Karnataka, creating jobs for around 1,000 people. MOBILE COMPONENTS

Foxconn has signed a deal on Monday with southern state of Tamil Nadu to invest 16 billion rupees ($194 million) in a new electronic components manufacturing facility that will create 6,000 jobs. CHIP-MAKING

Foxconn is in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat over a semiconductor plant, a top government official told Reuters last month, days after the Taiwanese giant broke off a $19.5 billion joint-venture plan with India's Vedanta. ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Foxconn's venture to attempt to build a standardised electric vehicle platform is targeting India or Thailand for the production of a small battery-powered car under development, the unit's chief executive told Reuters. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023