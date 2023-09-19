Digital India Interactive Quiz organised receiving large participation

A Digital India Talk Show cum Interactive Session was successfully organised on September 18, 2023 at Delhi University. The second in series of workshops planned over the next 6 months, it was organized as part of the Digital India Awareness campaign by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The programme was attended by more than 500 people from the University, which included students from various colleges, faculty and varsity staff. The programme began with lamp lighting, followed by keynote addresses by officials from both NeGD and DU.

Shri J L Gupta, Director, NeGD, MeitY explained the objectives of Digital India Programme and how its key initiatives are bringing about digital transformation in the country, helping in better reach of such initiatives to the farthest corners of the country.

Prof. Sanjeev Singh, Director, Delhi University Computer Centre, highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Government and Universities to facilitate better understanding and penetration of benefits to all. He also shared about various collaborations the University has with MeitY for initiatives like DigiLocker, National Academic Depository (NAD) and Academic Bank of Credits (ABC).

Prof. Sanjoy Roy, Director, the Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL) and HoD, Department of Social Work, University of Delhi spoke about the benefits of digitalisation in the lives of students and necessity of ethics in the digital world.

Engaging sessions were conducted by experts on five key Digital India initiatives viz. UMANG, DigiLocker, National Academic Depository – Academic Bank of Credits (NAD-ABC), Cyber Security, myScheme and UX4G. Experts elucidated how Digital India initiatives can benefit students, faculty and citizens at large. Post each session, a question and answer round was conducted wherein participants inquired about the initiatives directly from the experts.

One of the highlight’s of the workshop was an interactive Digital India Quiz wherein multiple choice questions related to the five projects were asked; both students and DU Professors participated in the quiz with much enthusiasm. And winners were awarded Digital India goodies and certificates.

