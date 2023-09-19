Britain invites China to AI summit

Britain has invited China to its Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit in November, foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that China was one of the leading nations in AI tech.

"The UK's approach to China is to protect our institutions and infrastructure, align with partners and engage where it is in the UK's national interest," Cleverly said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)